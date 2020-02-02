YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.50. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YRCW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

