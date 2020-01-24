Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.94.

YUM traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,880. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

