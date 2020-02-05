Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.39.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.71. 1,591,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 513,028 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 144,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

