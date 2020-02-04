Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.39.

YUM stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

