Yum! Brands (YUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YUM opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.39.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

