Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $51.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 3,948,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Yum China by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Yum China by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

