Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $41.92

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $41.92. Yum China shares last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 235,408 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

