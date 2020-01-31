Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.63, approximately 138,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,988,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

