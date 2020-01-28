Yum China Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,628 call options on the company. This is an increase of 866% compared to the average daily volume of 479 call options.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,759,000 after buying an additional 285,884 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 11.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

YUMC traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 2,204,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,320. Yum China has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

