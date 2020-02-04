Yum China (YUMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. Yum China has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $50.74.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: What is Depreciation?