Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 88,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yuma Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.79% of Yuma Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN YUMA opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Yuma Energy has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.61.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

