Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, 434 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 183,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $387.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yunji Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yunji by 629.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 185,121 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Yunji by 35.7% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Yunji in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

