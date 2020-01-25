YY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. YY presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.29. 773,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,272. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YY has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of YY by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of YY by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of YY by 56.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YY by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

