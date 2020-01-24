Zacks: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akerna an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KERN. ValuEngine raised Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KERN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 148,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,649. Akerna has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akerna stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

