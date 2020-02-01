Zacks: Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.17 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Altus Midstream an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ALTM opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 740.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 2,883,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 190,327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Altus Midstream by 780.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 142,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $485,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

