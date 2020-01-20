Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. AbbVie posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

