Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Accenture also reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.57. 2,348,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,556. Accenture has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.44.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $3,933,170. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

