Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report sales of $534.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.50 million and the highest is $541.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $529.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 708.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 525,647 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,316. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $878.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

