Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 442.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $610,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.76. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

