Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.06) to ($7.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.68) to ($6.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

In related news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,404 shares of company stock worth $9,758,070. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.04. 210,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

