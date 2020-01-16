Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.40). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of Aptinyx stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 219,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,504. The company has a market cap of $108.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

In related news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,617. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

