Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

ARAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.53. 131,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. Aravive has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

