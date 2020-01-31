Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will post sales of $710.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,722 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 15.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after buying an additional 344,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,139,000.

AVYA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $13.30. 2,017,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,329. Avaya has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

