Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $24.62 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $782.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $179,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

