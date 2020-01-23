Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Analysts expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post $3.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the highest is $3.94 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $15.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.35.

BIDU stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.80. 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -149.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Baidu by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Baidu by 44.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,933,000 after acquiring an additional 681,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baidu by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,427,000 after acquiring an additional 373,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

