Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.36. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $95,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $254,267.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,786.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,081,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,807,000 after buying an additional 259,027 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 150.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1,022.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 143,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 130,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

