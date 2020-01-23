Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Written by × January 23, 2020

Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.87. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,638,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.25. 10,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.87. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $119.24 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*