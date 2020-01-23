Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.87. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,638,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.25. 10,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.87. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $119.24 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

