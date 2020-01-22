Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

NYSE BFAM opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.98.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $5,018,401. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

