Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.52. Brown-Forman reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.97 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cfra cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NYSE BF.B traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. 529,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,349. Brown-Forman has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

