Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Camtek posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $12.48 on Friday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $456.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 7.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com