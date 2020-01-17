Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Capitala Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPTA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 118,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.22. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com