Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Announce $2.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce earnings per share of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,269. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $394,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $2,168,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Carter’s by 178.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

