Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cerner reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

