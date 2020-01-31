Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $703.95 Million

Brokerages expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post $703.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $709.42 million and the lowest is $698.40 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $585.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of CAKE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.99. 815,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,936. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 324,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 321,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

