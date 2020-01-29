Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,395. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $44.21.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,955.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock worth $45,321,857 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

