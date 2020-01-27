Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,346,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,853,000 after acquiring an additional 628,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,778,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,902,000 after acquiring an additional 131,666 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 4,790,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com