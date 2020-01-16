Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,165 shares of company stock worth $902,252 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 49.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $24.17. 365,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,862. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.18. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

