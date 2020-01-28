Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMP traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.07. 237,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com