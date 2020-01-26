Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Concho Resources reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.55. 2,330,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Concho Resources by 49.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 78,872.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 237.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

