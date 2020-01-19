Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 1,020,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Constellium has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,488,000 after acquiring an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,333,000 after acquiring an additional 526,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,067,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 567,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

