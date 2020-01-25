Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. Denbury Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Denbury Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 14,096,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,948,727. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $517.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury Resources (DNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com