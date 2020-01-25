Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.77. DHT posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 469.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of DHT by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 854,781 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 181,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 6,047,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. DHT has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com