Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to post sales of $37.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.60 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $30.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $133.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.77 million to $135.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $160.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $161.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 1,313,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,821. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 940,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $2,847,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

