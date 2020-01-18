Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post sales of $522.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $523.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520.50 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $582.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $7,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth about $3,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $2,149,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECHO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,175. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $630.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

