Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.02). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ERJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.05. Embraer has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,341,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 265,031 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,754,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,261,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 616.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 1,152,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 2,350.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 706,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

