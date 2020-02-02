Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Encore Capital Group also reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $355.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of ECPG opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

