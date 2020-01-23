Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.90. Energizer reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 65,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.91. Energizer has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Energizer by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,457,000 after buying an additional 1,741,650 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Energizer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 198,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Energizer by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,778,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 1,044,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $58,575,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com