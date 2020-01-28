Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETH traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,756. The company has a market cap of $471.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

