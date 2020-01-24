Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other First Merchants news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Merchants by 50.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Merchants by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Merchants by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. 20,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,452. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

