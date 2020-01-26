Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Million

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to post $4.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.34 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.08 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $62.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 921.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FPRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,613. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,118.80. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,120,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $3,808,034.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,287,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,643,865. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 533,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 31,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 63,634 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com